Vermont utility finds malware code attributed to Russians

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 10:52 pm
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont electric utility has confirmed it found on one of its laptops a malware code the U.S. government says is used by Russian hackers.

The Burlington Electric Department says U.S. utilities were alerted by the Department of Homeland Security of a malware code used in Grizzly Steppe, the name Homeland Security has applied to a Russian campaign linked to recent hacks.

Burlington Electric says it detected the malware in a laptop not connected to its grid systems. It says it took “immediate action to isolate the laptop and alerted federal officials.”

The utility says its team is working with federal officials to trace the malware and prevent other attempts to infiltrate utility systems.

Colchester-based electric company Green Mountain Power says its systems are secure. It said Friday a complete systems check found “no security concerns.”

Russia has denied hacking U.S. systems.

