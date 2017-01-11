Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story How 1 mother got legislators to address special education
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » 11 people killed in…

11 people killed in Georgia following severe weather

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 9:08 am
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — Eleven people were killed and 23 were injured after severe weather struck southern Georgia, officials said Sunday.

Catherine Howden of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency said the deaths occurred in Cook, Brooks and Berrien counties in southern Georgia near the Georgia-Florida line.

She said the deaths were related to severe weather but could not specify whether tornadoes were the cause. Tornado warnings had been issued for parts of Georgia overnight.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

Local officials are still assessing the area. No other information was immediately available.

Advertisement

The southeastern United States has been pounded by storms, high winds and unstable weather over the weekend. Four people died after a tornado with winds above 136 mph tore a 25-mile path across southern Mississippi before dawn Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville, Florida, has issued a tornado warning for Echols, Clinch and Ware counties in southeastern Georgia. A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for the Florida panhandle.

Topics:
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » 11 people killed in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story How 1 mother got legislators to address special education