Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeSalary CompressionOMBNavyMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » 2 convicted of $8.9…

2 convicted of $8.9 Medicare scam in 4 Gulf Coast states

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 6:53 am
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two owners of psychological service companies have been convicted of an $8.9 million fraud scheme that billed Medicare for unnecessary or nonexistent tests on nursing home patients in four Gulf Coast states.

Attorneys said Wednesday that Slidell, Louisiana, residents Rodney Hesson and his mother, 63-year-old Gertrude Parker, plan to appeal.

Each owned companies in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

A jury convicted them Tuesday of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and of conspiracy to make false statements about health care. According to the news release, the jurors also found them responsible for $8.9 million in fraudulent payments.

Advertisement

Two psychologists who worked for them pleaded guilty last year, admitting $5.6 million in fraudulent claims.

Topics:
Business News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » 2 convicted of $8.9…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1776: First national memorial ordered by Congress

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended