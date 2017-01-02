Sports Listen

2 missing Turkish soldiers reported killed in Syria

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 2:44 am
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish media reports say two Turkish soldiers reported missing during a battle with Islamic State militants in northern Syria have died.

The state-run Anadolu Agency says funerals for the two soldiers will be held Tuesday in their hometowns.

The two soldiers were reported missing on Nov. 29 and were believed to be held captive by the IS.

There was no information on the circumstances of their deaths or on the return of their remains.

Turkey sent troops and tanks into northern Syria in August to support Turkish-backed Syrian opposition forces pushing the IS group away from a border area and curtail the territorial advances of Syrian Kurdish groups.

Since then, 49 Turkish soldiers have been killed in battles.

