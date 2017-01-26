Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Gunfire rattles Tehran as drone buzzes over Iranian capital Next Story IMF boosts growth forecast for US, cites Trump impact
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » 26 sentenced to death…

26 sentenced to death in Bangladesh for killing 7 people

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 10:04 am
Share

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A court in Bangladesh has sentenced 26 people, including a politician and three officials of an elite security battalion, to death in the politically motivated killings of seven people in 2014.

Judge Sayed Enayet Hossain found the defendants guilty on Monday of abducting and killing the victims, including an official of a city and a lawyer in Narayanganj near Dhaka, the capital.

The main suspect, Nur Hossain, was found guilty of hiring a local commander of the elite Rapid Action Battalion to kill his rival.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

The victims’ bodies were found floating in a river with their bellies sliced open.

Advertisement

The killings shocked the nation, and the battalion came under renewed focus after facing allegations of extrajudicial killings for many years. The battalion consists of soldiers, police and other security personnel.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » 26 sentenced to death…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Remembering MLK

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1919: Prohibition begins

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Gunfire rattles Tehran as drone buzzes over Iranian capital Next Story IMF boosts growth forecast for US, cites Trump impact