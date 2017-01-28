Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » 49 African migrants rescued…

49 African migrants rescued at sea, Spanish authorities say

By ALEX OLLER January 28, 2017 9:10 am
Share

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s maritime rescue service says 49 African migrants have been rescued from a boat found 75 miles (120 kilometers) off the country’s southern coast.

The migrants had been lost at sea since Thursday, Spanish government sources told The Associated Press on Saturday. After being tipped off by Moroccan authorities, the maritime rescue service was able to locate the boat late Friday.

Despite rough sea conditions, all 49 occupants arrived safely and in good health at Almeria port early Saturday, the maritime rescue service said.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

The Spanish government reinforced its border patrols last year after thousands of African migrants were able to reach European soil.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » 49 African migrants rescued…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1975: Senate investigates FBI, CIA activities

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended