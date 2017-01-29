A glance at proposed state spending for marijuana programs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Jerry Brown this month recommended spending over $50 million in his proposed budget for marijuana regulation. It’s anticipated the funds will be repaid after taxes begin coming in. Here’s a breakdown of some of the proposals:

— Department of Consumer Affairs: $22.5 million, to develop regulations for the transportation, storage, distribution and sale of legal marijuana, along with licensing and enforcement.

— Department of Food and Agriculture: $23.4 million, to develop regulations for marijuana cultivation, including licenses for growers.

— Board of Equalization: $5.3 million, to notify businesses of new tax requirements and update systems to process taxes.