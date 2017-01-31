Sports Listen

After Trump order, volunteer lawyers descend on big airports

By JENNIFER PELTZ and FRANK ELTMAN January 31, 2017 4:40 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s Kennedy Airport has swiftly become one of the nation’s most closely watched immigration law centers.

Volunteer lawyers and translators are camped out at a diner there, trying to find and free people detained under President Donald Trump’s immigration order. Similar scenes have taken shape at other major U.S. airports from Dallas to Washington, D.C.

Lawyers have filed roughly two dozen lawsuits on behalf of detainees in several states. Federal courts have blocked the government from removing people who arrived with valid visas, at least for now.

Trump’s order temporarily bans refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from traveling to the U.S. He says it’s necessary to protect the nation from violent Islamic extremism.

Civil rights advocates say the order violates constitutional protections against religious discrimination.

