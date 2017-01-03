Sports Listen

Trending:

Records ManagementOPMCongressTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story The Latest: Schumer promises Dems will watch Trump closely
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Akron home sells for…

Akron home sells for $1 under Ohio’s new public auction law

By master January 3, 2017 7:23 am
Share

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A vacant 92-year-old bungalow in Akron sold at a sheriff’s sale last month for just $1, a price made possible by a revision of Ohio law governing public auctions last year.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2ixmPKb ) the home is the first to sell so cheaply in Summit County since the passing of House Bill 390 last summer.

Under the new law, vacant homes can now be sold for less than two-thirds of their appraised value at public auctions across Ohio. The “fast-track foreclosure bill” also decreases the time abandoned properties are wrapped up in foreclosure suits to as little as six months, before they can attract a criminal element or deteriorate further.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Records show that no one challenged Citizens Bank’s winning $1 bid.

Advertisement

___

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com

Topics:
Government News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Akron home sells for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1959: Alaska admitted as 49th U.S. state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story The Latest: Schumer promises Dems will watch Trump closely