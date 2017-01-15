Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Warren embraces her role as a top Democratic foil to Trump
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Anti-Trumper John Kasich to…

Anti-Trumper John Kasich to doubters: I’m no lame duck

By JULIE CARR SMYTH January 15, 2017 7:36 am
Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The past year’s been a roller coaster for Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik). He went from being an “adult-in-the-room” alternative to the Republican presidential field to a potential convention spoiler in Cleveland to now facing a hostile new president he did not support.

That’s left many wondering whether Kasich’s political star and personal influence have faded.

The governor has re-emerged in recent weeks after a period of retreat that followed a painful decision to drop out of the presidential race.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

The 64-year-old Republican has gone against legislative Republicans with several vetoes and resumed his public schedule in Ohio. He’s also scheduled appearances in Atlanta and Washington over the next week.

Advertisement

Kasich says he’s no lame duck. Observers say staying engaged keeps him positioned for whatever comes next for national Republicans.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Anti-Trumper John Kasich to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Warren embraces her role as a top Democratic foil to Trump