Sports Listen

Trending:

Security ClearancesTSPOGETom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story German vice chancellor condemns populist’s Holocaust remarks Next Story Obama expected to defend Manning decision at news conference
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » APNewsBreak: Feds advise workaround…

APNewsBreak: Feds advise workaround on asset forfeiture rule

By ALAN SUDERMAN January 18, 2017 9:59 am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Associated Press has obtained documents that show that the U.S. Department of Justice advised the office of Virginia’s top prosecutors how it can work around strict federal rules for spending money seized in investigations.

Law enforcement agencies participating in investigations with federal counterparts can share proceeds of seized assets under “Equitable Sharing” programs run by the Justice Department and The U.S. Department of the Treasury. Both agencies have clear rules that generally prohibit the use of such money for salaries and pay raises.

The Justice Department’s suggested workaround is found in its PowerPoint obtained from the office of Virginia Attorney General Mark Herrings after the AP raised questions about significant pay raises granted some of his employees while state workers’ pay was stagnant elsewhere.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now
Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » APNewsBreak: Feds advise workaround…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security sweep

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1803: Jefferson requests funds for Lewis & Clark expedition

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story German vice chancellor condemns populist’s Holocaust remarks Next Story Obama expected to defend Manning decision at news conference