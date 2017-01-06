Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story A traditional end to an unconventional presidential election Next Story US approves fix for some Volkswagen diesels
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » APNewsBreak: L.L. Bean heiress…

APNewsBreak: L.L. Bean heiress in trouble over pro-Trump PAC

By MARINA VILLENEUVE January 6, 2017 12:25 pm
Share

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — L.L. Bean heiress Linda Bean is in hot water with the Federal Election Commission over a political action committee she created to support Republican President-elect Donald Trump.

According to a Wednesday letter obtained by The Associated Press, federal regulators say Bean’s Making America Great Again LLC was limited to individual contributions of $5,000 in a single year— and Bean contributed $60,000. The group spent $66,862 supporting Trump.

Trump won enough support in the 2nd Congressional District to split Maine’s electoral votes, taking one vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton’s three.

OPM offers guidance for feds who telework from home with children, dependents

The group on Friday took steps to change its registration to a super PAC that can raise unlimited funds.

Advertisement

Bean is the granddaughter of L.L. Bean and a member of the Maine-based outdoors retailer’s board.

Topics:
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » APNewsBreak: L.L. Bean heiress…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story A traditional end to an unconventional presidential election Next Story US approves fix for some Volkswagen diesels