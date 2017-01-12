Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForcePay freezeDHSTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story The Latest: Trump says Clapper ‘denounced’ ‘false’ reports Next Story Dems question Carson’s qualifications to be housing chief
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Applications for US jobless…

Applications for US jobless aid rise to still-low 247,000

By CHRISTOPHER S. RUGABER January 12, 2017 8:32 am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans sought unemployment benefits last week, but the increase was modest and overall applications remain low, evidence of a steady job market.

The Labor Department says weekly applications for unemployment aid rose 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 247,000. The increase comes a week after applications fell to nearly a 43-year low. The four-week average, a less volatile measure, slipped 1,750 to 256,500.

Applications are a proxy for layoffs, so the low level points to fewer job cuts. When businesses are holding onto their staffs, it suggests they are confident about future consumer demand. That likely means hiring will also continue.

Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries

Job gains have slowed from last year but remain high enough to lower the unemployment rate over time. Employers added 156,000 jobs in December, the government said last week.

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Applications for US jobless…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sniffing the mail for contraband

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1908: Roosevelt makes Grand Canyon nat'l monument

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story The Latest: Trump says Clapper ‘denounced’ ‘false’ reports Next Story Dems question Carson’s qualifications to be housing chief