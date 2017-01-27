Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Arkansas deputy resigns after…

Arkansas deputy resigns after drunk inmate crashes Hummer

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 11:57 am
Share

FORDYCE, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas sheriff’s deputy has resigned after he was accused of letting a drunken inmate drive his Hummer, which he crashed into a fence.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says Chance Dodson resigned Tuesday after his arrest last week on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

A police report says Dodson took the inmate from the jail Jan. 21 to help him collect firewood. But instead, police allege, Dodson and the inmate began drinking.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Chief Deputy Josh McMullen tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2jF23bo ) that Dodson let the inmate drive his personal vehicle, an H3 Hummer, and he crashed. Police say the inmate’s blood alcohol content was 0.14.

Advertisement

A telephone listing in Dodson’s name is out of service Friday, and it isn’t clear whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Topics:
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Arkansas deputy resigns after…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1975: Senate investigates FBI, CIA activities

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended