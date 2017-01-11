Sports Listen

Ask Tillerson about ExxonMobil’s Africa deals, watchdog says

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 6:49 am
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — An anti-corruption watchdog says the U.S. Senate should ask ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson about oil deals in Nigeria and other African countries that allegedly undermine anti-corruption policies.

Global Witness issued the statement Wednesday, when Tillerson was expected to face pointed questions at a Senate confirmation hearing as President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for secretary of state.

Global Witness alleges that “questionable deals” between ExxonMobil and autocratic, oil-rich regimes have fueled instability and entrenched poverty. It says ExxonMobil has engaged in questionable transactions in Nigeria, Angola, Equatorial Guinea and Chad.

The group also charges that ExxonMobil has led efforts to gut policies to reduce corruption and undermines the U.S. commitment to more transparency by refusing to disclose payments under the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative.

ExxonMobil denies any wrongdoing.

