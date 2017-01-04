Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPCongressDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Attacker sneaks into school, stabs 11 children in China
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Attacker sneaks into school,…

Attacker sneaks into school, stabs 11 children in China

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 8:31 am
Share

BEIJING (AP) — Local authorities in southern China say an attacker has stabbed 11 children at a kindergarten, and five of them are seriously injured.

A statement from the Pingxiang city government’s information office Wednesday said the suspect “sneaked into” their school and stabbed 11 children. Five have serious injuries. The statement cited the Pingxiang public security bureau.

The city government said police rushed to the scene and detained the suspect and rushed the children to the hospital. It said no child had life-threatening injuries.

OPM offers guidance for feds who telework from home with children, dependents

The statement didn’t say what weapon was used.

Advertisement

In recent years China has had several incidents of attackers entering schools and stabbing children, mostly carried out by people with vendettas against society.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Attacker sneaks into school,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1896: Utah becomes 45th state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Attacker sneaks into school, stabs 11 children in China