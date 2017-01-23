Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Hungary marks day of mourning for victims of fiery bus crash Next Story China cracks down on tools used to get around web filters
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Austrian official: suspect potentially…

Austrian official: suspect potentially dangerous radical

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 4:47 am
Share

VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s interior minister says authorities are treating a recently arrested teenager as a potentially dangerous radical with connections to the Islamic State group.

Wolfgang Sobotka says the 17-year-old male has told police that he supports the Islamic State group. Sobotka says the suspect had a “real communications network” and is someone with “weight” in radical circles.

A SWAT team made the arrest in a Vienna apartment Friday on what police say was a tip from a “foreign intelligence service.”

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Police said after the arrest that the suspect may have been close to carrying out an attack, but Sobotka, speaking Monday said there were no indications that he had “concrete” plans.

Advertisement

Another suspect thought linked to the Austrian is in German custody after his arrest Saturday.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Austrian official: suspect potentially…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Hungary marks day of mourning for victims of fiery bus crash Next Story China cracks down on tools used to get around web filters