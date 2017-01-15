Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Trump unleashes Twitter attack against civil rights legend
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Bahrain police officer injured…

Bahrain police officer injured in shooting as tensions spike

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 2:05 am
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Bahraini authorities say a police officer has been injured in a shooting that occurred during a spike in anti-government protests in the island kingdom.

The Ministry of Interior said Sunday the officer was hurt when several people shot at a police patrol in Bani Jamra, west of the capital Manama. It gave no further details.

The shooting came amid a series of marches and clashes between opposition activists and police Saturday.

OPM tells DC-area feds how to plan for Inauguration Day

The latest unrest was sparked by rumors that three men found guilty of a deadly 2014 attack on police were set to be executed or already had been put to death.

Advertisement

Their executions would be the first since a 2011 uprising led by Bahrain’s Shiite majority that called for greater political rights was crushed by the Sunni-led government.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Bahrain police officer injured…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Trump unleashes Twitter attack against civil rights legend