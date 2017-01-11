Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForcePay freezeDHSTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Trump denies, denounces reports on Russia ties: ‘a disgrace’ Next Story President-elect Donald Trump’s lawyer says he ‘should not be expected to destroy the company he built’
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Baltimore County police chief…

Baltimore County police chief retiring, former chief returns

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 11:49 am
Share

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Baltimore County’s police chief is retiring as the county executive says they “choose to go in a different direction.”

County Executive Kevin Kamenetz announced in a statement Wednesday that 58-year-old Chief Jim Johnson will retire on Jan. 31. He says Terrence Sheridan, who served in the post from 1996 to 2007, will serve the remainder of Kamenetz’ term.

Kamenetz says Johnson served the county “honorably” for 38 years, but “at this time we choose to go in a different direction.”

OPM tells DC-area feds how to plan for Inauguration Day

Sheridan, who served in the Maryland State Police for 30 years, served as the agency’s superintendent from 2007 to 2011. He’s currently a law enforcement adviser to the Department of Homeland Security’s Intelligence and Analysis Division.

Advertisement

Kamenetz will submit Sheridan’s appointment to the council for confirmation.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Baltimore County police chief…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Honor Guard drill team

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1908: Roosevelt makes Grand Canyon nat'l monument

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Trump denies, denounces reports on Russia ties: ‘a disgrace’ Next Story President-elect Donald Trump’s lawyer says he ‘should not be expected to destroy the company he built’