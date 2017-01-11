Baltimore County police chief retiring, former chief returns

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Baltimore County’s police chief is retiring as the county executive says they “choose to go in a different direction.”

County Executive Kevin Kamenetz announced in a statement Wednesday that 58-year-old Chief Jim Johnson will retire on Jan. 31. He says Terrence Sheridan, who served in the post from 1996 to 2007, will serve the remainder of Kamenetz’ term.

Kamenetz says Johnson served the county “honorably” for 38 years, but “at this time we choose to go in a different direction.”

Sheridan, who served in the Maryland State Police for 30 years, served as the agency’s superintendent from 2007 to 2011. He’s currently a law enforcement adviser to the Department of Homeland Security’s Intelligence and Analysis Division.

Kamenetz will submit Sheridan’s appointment to the council for confirmation.