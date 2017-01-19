Sports Listen

Trending:

Security ClearancesTSPOGETom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story China defends trade stance after Trump appointee’s criticism Next Story At least 24 children killed when bus, truck collide in India
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Beijing to spend $2.7…

Beijing to spend $2.7 billion on cleaning capital’s air

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 4:55 am
Share

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing will spend $2.7 billion to fight air pollution in the capital this year, state media reported Thursday.

Part of the money will be used to close or upgrade more than 2,000 polluting factories, replace the use of coal with clean energy on the outskirts of the city and phase out 300,000 high-polluting older vehicles, the official Xinhua News Agency said, citing Beijing’s acting mayor, Cai Qi.

Authorities are eager to bring about a visible improvement in China’s bad air, especially in the high-profile capital and its surrounding areas. Beijing has suffered some particularly bad bouts of hazardous air in the past few weeks, causing it to order some factories to temporarily close and schoolchildren to stay at home.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

On Wednesday, authorities launched an environmental police squad tasked with rooting out illegal burning in the city.

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Beijing to spend $2.7…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security sweep

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1803: Jefferson requests funds for Lewis & Clark expedition

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story China defends trade stance after Trump appointee’s criticism Next Story At least 24 children killed when bus, truck collide in India