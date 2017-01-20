Sports Listen

Bergdahl lawyers: Trump’s criticism prevents fair trial

By JONATHAN DREW January 20, 2017 1:01 pm
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Lawyers for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl are arguing their client can’t get a fair trial because of scathing criticism by President Donald Trump.

Defense lawyers said in a motion Friday that Trump’s public comments calling Bergdahl a traitor will prevent him from getting a fair trial. They say Trump violated Bergdahl’s due process rights with repeated negative comments on the campaign trail.

Bergdahl faces charges that he endangered comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009. He was held captive by the Taliban and its allies for five years.

Bergdahl, who is from Idaho, is scheduled to go to trial in April on charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy, which charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

