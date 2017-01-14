Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Airport shooting highlights nexus between mentally ill, cops Next Story Military’s shift away from oil clashes with Trump’s promises
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Berlin mayor seeks dismissal…

Berlin mayor seeks dismissal of official with Stasi past

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 9:34 am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin’s mayor is seeking the dismissal of an official who has faced increasing pressure over his former ties with communist East Germany’s secret police, the Stasi.

Andrej Holm was appointed Berlin’s deputy construction minister last month after a new left-wing coalition government took power in the German capital. The ministry is run by the Left Party, which has roots in the East’s communist party.

Holm said years ago that he trained with the Stasi in 1989 and 1990 as communist rule crumbled. But it emerged recently that he wrongly stated to an employer in 2005 he had never been a full-time Stasi employee — a statement Holm says he thought at the time was correct.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Mayor Michael Mueller on Saturday asked Holm’s boss, construction minister Katrin Lompscher, to dismiss him.

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Berlin mayor seeks dismissal…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Airport shooting highlights nexus between mentally ill, cops Next Story Military’s shift away from oil clashes with Trump’s promises