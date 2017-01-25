Bill would substitute coding credit for foreign language

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A bill under consideration in the House of Delegates would allow Virginia high school students to substitute a computer coding credit for any foreign language requirement needed to graduate.

The News Leader reported Tuesday (http://bit.ly/2k08QA3 ) that the bill would create an exception in cases in which foreign language course credit is required to earn an advanced diploma.

The bill was introduced by Del. Glenn Davis, a Republican from Virginia Beach.

It has been assigned to a House education subcommittee.

