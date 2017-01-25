Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeSalary CompressionDoDFCCMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Bill would substitute coding…

Bill would substitute coding credit for foreign language

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 4:52 am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A bill under consideration in the House of Delegates would allow Virginia high school students to substitute a computer coding credit for any foreign language requirement needed to graduate.

The News Leader reported Tuesday (http://bit.ly/2k08QA3 ) that the bill would create an exception in cases in which foreign language course credit is required to earn an advanced diploma.

The bill was introduced by Del. Glenn Davis, a Republican from Virginia Beach.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

It has been assigned to a House education subcommittee.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The News Leader, http://www.newsleader.com

Topics:
Government News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Bill would substitute coding…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy firefighter training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1913: Supreme Court declares income tax constitutional

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended