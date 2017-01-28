Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » California governor to get…

California governor to get further prostate cancer treatment

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 4:20 pm
Share

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Jerry Brown will undergo further radiation treatment for prostate cancer.

Brown’s office made the announcement Saturday in a brief statement.

Brown’s oncologist, Dr. Eric Small of the University of California, San Francisco, says in the statement the disease is not extensive and can be treated with “a short course of radiotherapy.”

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Small says the prognosis for Brown is “excellent” and that he doesn’t expect any significant side effects.

Advertisement

Brown’s office says he will continue his full work schedule through treatment, which is planned to occur between late February and early March.

This is the third time the 78-year-old governor has been treated for cancer since taking office in 2011.

In April 2011, he had surgery to remove a cancerous growth on the right side of his nose. Five years ago he received treatment for prostate cancer.

Topics:
Government News Health News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » California governor to get…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1975: Senate investigates FBI, CIA activities

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended