Captured militant confirms death of Benghazi militia leader

CAIRO (AP) — The Libyan military reports that a captured militant has confirmed the killing of Wissam Ben Hamid, the leader of militia groups in the eastern city of Benghazi.

Army spokesman Ahmed al-Mesmary reported on Friday that the captured spokesman of the Revolutionary Shura Council of Benghazi, a coalition of armed groups controlling two remaining militia strongholds in Libya’s second largest city, confirmed during videotaped interrogations Ben Hamid’s killing in an air strike nearly a month ago.

Libya fell into chaos following the overthrow and killing of longtime strongman Moammer Gadhafi in 2011 and remains torn between rival governments in east and west. The Libyan military, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter, answers to the east-based parliament, which has refused to acknowledge the U.N.-backed National Unity Government based in Tripoli.