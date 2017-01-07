Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story The Latest: Snow storm blankets parts of North Carolina Next Story Endgame looms in efforts to reunite Cyprus after 43 years
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Captured militant confirms death…

Captured militant confirms death of Benghazi militia leader

By master January 7, 2017 6:18 am
Share

CAIRO (AP) — The Libyan military reports that a captured militant has confirmed the killing of Wissam Ben Hamid, the leader of militia groups in the eastern city of Benghazi.

Army spokesman Ahmed al-Mesmary reported on Friday that the captured spokesman of the Revolutionary Shura Council of Benghazi, a coalition of armed groups controlling two remaining militia strongholds in Libya’s second largest city, confirmed during videotaped interrogations Ben Hamid’s killing in an air strike nearly a month ago.

Libya fell into chaos following the overthrow and killing of longtime strongman Moammer Gadhafi in 2011 and remains torn between rival governments in east and west. The Libyan military, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter, answers to the east-based parliament, which has refused to acknowledge the U.N.-backed National Unity Government based in Tripoli.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Captured militant confirms death…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story The Latest: Snow storm blankets parts of North Carolina Next Story Endgame looms in efforts to reunite Cyprus after 43 years