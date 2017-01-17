Sports Listen

Carney to be sworn in as governor

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 6:25 am
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democrat John Carney is set to be sworn in as Delaware’s 74th governor.

Carney and Lieutenant Governor-elect Bethany Hall-Long, also a Democrat, will take their oaths of office Tuesday morning at Legislative Hall. Both will give an inaugural address and will greet attendees in a receiving line after the ceremony.

An interfaith prayer service will be held beforehand at Whatcoat United Methodist Church in Dover.

Carney was elected governor eight years after losing a hard-fought Democratic primary to Gov. Jack Markell.

He went on to be elected as Delaware’s lone representative in the U.S. House in 2010. But after the death of former Attorney General Beau Biden, whom Carney had planned to support in the 2016 governor’s race, Carney decided to give up the congressional seat and run himself.

