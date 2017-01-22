Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Some question push for tougher penalties for attacking cops Next Story Glance at Socialist Party primary candidates
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Charge dropped against man…

Charge dropped against man who burned flag at RNC in Ohio

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 10:12 am
Share

CLEVELAND (AP) — The man whose case led to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the burning of the American flag being protected by free speech no longer faces a charge over another flag-burning at last summer’s Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2iTxPQS ) court filings show prosecutors last week dropped the misdemeanor assault charge against Gregory “Joey” Johnson. A city spokesman didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.

The 60-year-old San Francisco man was arrested after he set an American flag on fire during a July 20 protest near an RNC security entrance.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Johnson’s attorney says the charges were politically motivated.

Advertisement

Johnson’s torching of a flag at a GOP convention three decades ago led to the landmark 1989 U.S. Supreme Court decision that said flag-burning is protected by the First Amendment.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

Topics:
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Charge dropped against man…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Some question push for tougher penalties for attacking cops Next Story Glance at Socialist Party primary candidates