Charity collects Metro cards after inauguration, protests

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 9:12 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — After hundreds of thousands of people visited for the inauguration of Donald Trump and the Women’s March on Washington, a charity is collecting SmarTrip cards visitors no longer need.

Martha’s Table, a nonprofit that works with children and families, is collecting leftover cards from out-of-towners. Martha’s Table spokesman Ryan Palmer says the charity will distribute cards to people who come in for its no-cost clothing and food programs, many of whom rely on public transportation.

Palmer says they’ve received a handful of cards so far, but there’s plenty of interest. He says many people have been calling to ask for their mailing address, so he assumes they’ll get more in the mail this week.

Online: http://marthastable.org/

The Associated Press

