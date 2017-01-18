Sports Listen

Trending:

Security ClearancesTSPOGETom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Exiting rail safety chief looks to technology to save lives Next Story The Latest: Trump hotel in DC off-limits to media
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Chicago cop charged with…

Chicago cop charged with murder in fatal off-duty shooting

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 5:14 pm
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer has been charged with first-degree murder after the off-duty shooting of a 38-year-old unarmed man earlier this month.

Authorities say Lowell Houser was off-duty when he became involved in a confrontation with Jose Nieves on Jan. 2. Police later said Nieves did not have a weapon.

Howell is a 28-year veteran and is appear for a bond hearing Thursday. He has been stripped of his police powers.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson has said the officer and Nieves were involved in a prior confrontation.

Advertisement

The charge comes days after the U.S. Justice Department released a scathing report on the Chicago Police Department, concluding it frequently used excessive force.

In recent days, an officer was charged for felony criminal sexual assault against an underage girl.

Topics:
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Chicago cop charged with…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security sweep

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1803: Jefferson requests funds for Lewis & Clark expedition

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Exiting rail safety chief looks to technology to save lives Next Story The Latest: Trump hotel in DC off-limits to media