Sports Listen

Trending:

BenefitsIRSDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story AP Explains: The African leader who refuses to leave
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » China calls on US…

China calls on US to bar Taiwan from Trump inauguration

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 5:20 am
Share

BEIJING (AP) — China has called on the U.S. to bar a Taiwanese delegation from attending Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration on Friday.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Wednesday the request had been passed to Trump’s transition team and to the current administration of Barack Obama.

Hua said China was firm in its opposition to “anyone from the Taiwan administration engaged in activities that interfere or undermine the China-U.S. relationship in the U.S. under any pretext.”

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Delegation leader and former Premier Yu Shyi-kun departed for Washington on Monday together with politicians from both the ruling Democratic Progressive Party and the opposition Nationalists.

Advertisement

Trump angered Beijing and upset decades of diplomatic precedent by talking by phone with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen shortly after winning November’s presidential election.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » China calls on US…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex'

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story AP Explains: The African leader who refuses to leave