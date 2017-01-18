Sports Listen

CIA publishes new guidelines for handling Americans’ info

By EILEEN SULLIVAN January 18, 2017 5:11 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA is updating its policies on how it stores, searches and shares information on Americans.

The agency is publishing unclassified guidelines for the first time — and just two days before Donald Trump is sworn in as president.

The CIA says the changes have been years in the making. Some policies hadn’t been updated since 1982.

Trump has said he wants to expand U.S. surveillance authorities to fight terrorism. As president, he could undo the new CIA guidelines, though that would not be a simple process.

Government News
