Comcast threatens to sue Philly over salary history ban

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 2:26 pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Comcast is threatening a costly legal battle if Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney signs a bill that would ban employers from asking job applicants for their salary history.

David Cohen, a senior vice president at the cable and entertainment company, tells Philly.com (http://bit.ly/2j3BTC3 ) that a memo sent to the city is supported by Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce CEO Bob Wonderling, who objects to the bill’s “hassle factor.”

Councilman Bill Greenlee, the Democrat who sponsored the legislation, says the measure is about requiring employers to base salaries on what a job is worth and the applicant’s experience.

But Cohen says the bill is burdensome and makes no sense. Comcast Corp. has a pay scale for technical and call center workers. But he says it couldn’t fairly craft a pay package for executives like Cohen without knowing what they made previously.

This story has been corrected to show Comcast’s senior vice president is David Cohen, not Daniel Cohen.

Information from: Philly.com, http://www.philly.com/

