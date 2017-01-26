Sports Listen

Congressman says Trump wants to meet on prescription drugs

By BRIAN WITTE January 26, 2017 7:07 pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Democratic congressman says he got a call from President Donald Trump, who wants to meet him to discuss the price of prescription drugs.

Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings said Thursday he received the short but cordial call a day earlier, “to my surprise.”

Cummings says Trump told him they would not agree on everything, but that they could find some common ground on trying to address the rising costs of prescription drugs.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Cummings says he’s looking forward to the meeting, which hasn’t been scheduled yet.

Cummings also says Trump asked about the congressman’s special assistant, Katie Malone, who was injured in a fire at her home this month that killed six of her nine children. Cummings says the president said he wanted to make a contribution to help the family and expressed sincere sympathy.

Government News Health News
