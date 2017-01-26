Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeSalary CompressionOMBNavyMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Conviction upheld for man…

Conviction upheld for man who poisoned wife with antifreeze

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 12:57 am
Share

CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal appeals court in Ohio has upheld the conviction of a man serving a life sentence for killing his wife by poisoning her with antifreeze in 2009.

Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2kusJzA ) 66-year-old Dennis Auerswald’s appeal was rejected on Tuesday.

The Medina man unsuccessfully argued that his conviction should be vacated because his trial judge refused to allow testimony from his boss that would’ve corroborated his claims that his wife took her own life to escape their failed marriage.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Auerswald says his boss would’ve testified that he overheard a phone call during which he told his wife to “stop taking that stuff and call the doctor” on the day she died.

Advertisement

The court ruled the evidence was hearsay and wouldn’t have necessarily led to Auerswald being found not guilty.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

Topics:
Government News Health News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Conviction upheld for man…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1776: First national memorial ordered by Congress

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended