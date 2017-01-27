Sports Listen

Critic of Thai junta gets 11 years for internet postings

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 6:43 am
BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Thailand has sentenced an opponent of the military government to more than 11 years in prison for posting material on the internet judged insulting to the country’s monarchy.

A military court on Friday halved the sentence for Burin Intin from an original 22 years, 8 months for two offenses because he pleaded guilty to the lese majeste charge as well as to violating the Computer Crime Act by posting illegal content.

Burin was arrested in April 2016 as he participated in a protest in Bangkok against the military regime that seized power two years earlier.

One count against him was for a comment he posted on Facebook, while the second was based on a private message he sent to the mother of a well-known student activist.

Defense Government News
