Cubans bemoan end of ‘wet foot, dry foot’ immigration policy

MIAMI (AP) — Some recent Cuban immigrants to the U.S. are fretting over how the rest of their families will join them now that Washington has ended its policy of granting automatic residency to Cubans who arrive on U.S. soil.

Luis Alberto Rodriguez says it was exhilarating to arrive across the Texas border into the U.S. on New Year’s Eve after an odyssey that took him through 10 countries. He was hoping to bring his family in shortly afterward, but was shocked to hear they’ll have to go through the long process of applying for legal status.

The policy had rankled Cuba for years, as well as some U.S. officials who said the arriving Cubans were taking advantage of U.S. benefits. It also angered immigrants from other countries who felt they should get the same opportunity.