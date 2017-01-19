Sports Listen

Trending:

Security ClearancesTSPOGETom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story US bombers strike Islamic State camps in Libya
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Dance party takes to…

Dance party takes to DC streets to protest Mike Pence

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 8:23 am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — With glow sticks, hula hoops and rainbow flags, protesters took a dance party to the streets near the vice president-elect’s temporary home to oppose his positions on LGBT issues.

News outlets report that more than 100 people accompanied by a truck blasting music danced Wednesday night through the usually quiet Chevy Chase area of northwest Washington, where Mike Pence has been renting a home.

Disrupt J20, a collection of activist groups, and WERK For Peace, which formed after the Orlando nightclub shooting, organized what they called a “Queer Dance Party.” Activists have criticized Pence for signing a law as Indiana governor that they say could sanction discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender customers. The legislature later reversed course.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

The group found Pence’s street blocked. It wasn’t clear if he was home.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News Lifestyle News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Dance party takes to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security sweep

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1981: Iran hostage crisis ends

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story US bombers strike Islamic State camps in Libya