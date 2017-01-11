DC leaders to announce new police patrol strategy

WASHINGTON (AP) — District of Columbia officials are set to announce changes to the way the city’s patrol officers are deployed.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and interim police chief Peter Newsham (NOO’-shum) will make the announcement on Wednesday.

Bowser will also discuss the city’s crime statistics for 2016. Violent crime was down overall, but the city still had its second-highest homicide total of the decade, with 135 slayings.

Bowser says in a statement that the new patrolling strategy “will improve accountability across all police districts.”

Advertisement

Former police chief Cathy Lanier was criticized by the city’s police union for the way she deployed officers, particularly the tactic of assigning officers to fixed posts that prevented them from leaving designated areas. Lanier stepped down in September, and the city has not named a permanent replacement.