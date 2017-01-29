Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » DC police searching for…

DC police searching for suspect who set woman’s hair on fire

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 1:23 pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — District of Columbia police are searching for a suspect they say set a woman’s hair on fire on Inauguration Day.

WRC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2jstwMN ) that the suspect, a woman, went up to another woman in the 700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue NW and set her hair aflame with a cigarette lighter at about 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. Police say the victim was not injured.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Topics:
Government News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » DC police searching for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1975: Senate investigates FBI, CIA activities

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended