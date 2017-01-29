DC police searching for suspect who set woman’s hair on fire

WASHINGTON (AP) — District of Columbia police are searching for a suspect they say set a woman’s hair on fire on Inauguration Day.

WRC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2jstwMN ) that the suspect, a woman, went up to another woman in the 700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue NW and set her hair aflame with a cigarette lighter at about 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. Police say the victim was not injured.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.