DC to test emergency phone alerts ahead of inauguration

WASHINGTON (AP) — People on or around the National Mall will get an emergency alert sent to their mobile phones on Sunday. But don’t worry — it’s only a test.

The District of Columbia’s homeland security agency will send the alert to phones as part of a practice run for Inauguration Day.

Phones on participating wireless networks will get the text message, which is accompanied by a loud noise. The message will read, “This is a test of the District of Columbia Emergency Alert System. No action is required.”

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in on Jan. 20. The test is meant to ensure that people get alerts in the event of a real emergency during the inauguration.