DC’s delegate asking for restoration of key committee vote

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 4:54 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia’s delegate to Congress is urging House Republicans to expand her voting powers.

Democratic Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton can vote in committees but not on the House floor. However, she has been granted a floor vote in the Committee of the Whole when Democrats have controlled the House.

Norton will hold a news conference on Tuesday urging House Speaker Paul Ryan to restore that committee vote, which was taken away when Republicans regained control of the House six years ago.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

There’s no indication that Ryan will honor Norton’s request, but Norton points out that he did vote for a bill in 2007 that would have given the District full voting rights in the House.

Government News
