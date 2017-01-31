Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Operating Status Federal agencies in the Washington, D.C. area are OPEN on Monday, Jan. 30

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Democratic state attorneys general…

Democratic state attorneys general begin Trump pushback

By GEOFF MULVIHILL and MARTHA BELLISLE January 31, 2017 2:10 am < a min read
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington is the first state to sue the Trump administration, but it likely will not be standing alone for long.

Democratic state attorneys general have been forming a coordinated wall of legal resistance over immigration, environmental protections, health care and other major issues since Donald Trump was elected.

Washington state sued over the president’s executive order restricting refugees and immigration.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

By suing, they will be following the same path as Republican attorneys general, who repeatedly sued the administration of former President Barack Obama.

Advertisement

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says his colleagues and other lawyers are being moved to action because they believe Trump “does not have respect for the rule of law.”

Topics:
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Democratic state attorneys general…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1835: Andrew Jackson narrowly escapes assassination

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended