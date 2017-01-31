Democratic state attorneys general begin Trump pushback

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington is the first state to sue the Trump administration, but it likely will not be standing alone for long.

Democratic state attorneys general have been forming a coordinated wall of legal resistance over immigration, environmental protections, health care and other major issues since Donald Trump was elected.

Washington state sued over the president’s executive order restricting refugees and immigration.

By suing, they will be following the same path as Republican attorneys general, who repeatedly sued the administration of former President Barack Obama.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says his colleagues and other lawyers are being moved to action because they believe Trump “does not have respect for the rule of law.”