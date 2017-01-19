Democrats begin Trump era with historic power deficit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have lost power, from the White House to statehouses around the country, and now they know they’re going to have to rebuild.

Elected Democrats on Capitol Hill already are forcefully opposing Donald Trump on many fronts. But many also say they have a responsibility to find ways to work with him.

Party insiders are in the process of choosing a new chairman. In the states, leaders say that person must focus on raising money and building the party, then allow Democrats outside Washington to find the right candidates to win future races.

Democrats agree their goal is to reconnect with middle-class and working-class voters who have abandoned the party over the course of President Barack Obama’s two terms.