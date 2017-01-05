Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPCongressDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story US imposes terrorism-related sanctions against bin Laden son Next Story McCain: All Americans should be alarmed
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Democrats call for ethics…

Democrats call for ethics probe of Trump Cabinet pick Price

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 10:59 am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats want a House ethics investigation into stock sales by a congressman who is now a Cabinet pick of President-elect Donald Trump’s.

Trump has tabbed Georgia Republican Rep. Tom Price to head the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Price had traded over $300,000 in shares in health care companies over the previous four years while pushing legislation that might affect those stocks’ values.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters Thursday he doesn’t know if Price broke any laws. The New York Democrat said the House’s independent Office of Congressional Ethics should investigate before Senate hearings on his nomination begin.

Advertisement

Trump spokesman Phil Blando calls the demand a stunt.

Topics:
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Democrats call for ethics…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Armed Forces full honor review

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1972: Nixon launches space shuttle program

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story US imposes terrorism-related sanctions against bin Laden son Next Story McCain: All Americans should be alarmed