Free from Boko Haram, Nigeria's Chibok girls are kept silent
Denmark receives extradition request from Seoul

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 6:31 am
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark has received an extradition request from Seoul for the daughter of the former confidante of South Korea’s president, as part of a corruption investigation.

Prosecutor Mohammad Ahsan said Friday the request will be studied thoroughly before a decision is made on whether to extradite Yoora Chung. He could not say when that would be.

Chung was arrested in Aalborg, northern Denmark, Jan. 1, on an international arrest warrant. She is the daughter of jailed Choi Soon-sil, who is suspected of bribery and receiving favors from companies in return for manipulating government affairs.

Investigators in Seoul are looking into suspicions that South Korean group Samsung sponsored Choi in exchange for government favors.

President Park Geun-hye was impeached last month.

