Details of the 6 VW executives indicted by the US

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 2:47 pm
DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice announced indictments Wednesday against six executives at Volkswagen AG.

The charges are part of the government’s ongoing case against VW for knowingly selling diesel vehicles that didn’t meet U.S. emissions standards.

Five of the six live permanently in Germany. One, Oliver Schmidt, was arrested Jan. 7 in Miami during a visit to the U.S.

All of them are charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. by making false statements to regulators and the public about VW’s diesels.

Here are the executives’ names, titles and any additional charges.

Charged with conspiracy:

— Jens Hadler, 50. Head of Volkswagen engine development, 2007-2011.

Charged with wire fraud:

— Bernd Gottweis, 69. Head of quality management and product safety, 2007-2014.

Charged with clean air violations:

— Richard Dorenkamp. 68; Head of VW engines’ after-treatment department, 2003-2013. Led the team of engineers that developed the first diesel engine designed to meet U.S. emissions standards.

Charged with wire fraud and clean air violations:

— Heinz-Jakob Neusser, 56. Head of Volkswagen engine development, 2011-2013; head of VW brand development, 2013-2015.

— Oliver Schmidt, 48. Head of VW’s Engineering and Environmental Office in Michigan, 2012-2015.

— Jurgen Peter, 59. Engineer in the quality management and product safety group, 1990-present.

Business News Government News
