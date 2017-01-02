Sports Listen

Donors to Iowa governor’s 2015 inaugural fund remain secret

By RYAN J. FOLEY January 2, 2017 11:21 am
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A charity controlled by Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad has missed a legal deadline for disclosing the names of donors who paid for his inaugural celebration two years ago.

Tax experts say the lack of disclosure could subject the group to IRS penalties of $100 per day retroactive to Nov. 15, when the information was due.

It also means the public doesn’t know the identities of individuals and corporations who wrote checks totaling $1 million toward Branstad’s inauguration and namesake college scholarship fund. Branstad is preparing to leave office to become the next ambassador to China in the Trump administration.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Branstad spokesman Ben Hammes says the group’s accountant is still gathering information on the contributors and plans to file an amended return disclosing them.

