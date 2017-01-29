Duterte asks US not to store weapons in Philippine camps

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president has asked the United States not to store weapons in local camps under a defense pact, saying his country may get entangled if fighting erupts between China and the U.S.

President Rodrigo Duterte said in a late-Sunday news conference that he will consider abrogating a 2014 defense pact that allows U.S. forces to temporarily station in designated Philippine camps if the Americans build weapon depots in those encampments.

Duterte, who has reached out to China after taking office in June, has repeatedly threatened to scale back military exercises with American troops and stop agreements that allow U.S. forces to visit.

The agreements include the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, which was signed by the treaty allies in 2014. But he has walked back many of those threats.