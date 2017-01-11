Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForcePay freezeDHSTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Trump denounces ‘disgrace’ of reports of Russian ties to him Next Story The Latest: Tillerson says he’ll work with Congress
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Energy head: Bid to…

Energy head: Bid to revive Nev. nuclear waste dump doomed

By MATTHEW DALY January 11, 2017 2:24 pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz says any effort to revive the long-dormant nuclear waste dump at Nevada’s Yucca Mountain is doomed to fail because the project lacks support from elected officials in the state.

Moniz says a 30-year fight over where to store the country’s nuclear waste has convinced him that “a consent-based approach is the only way we’re going to get across the finish line.”

Moniz says a 1980s law directing Congress to store waste at the planned site 100 miles from Las Vegas “hasn’t worked” and can’t work.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

President-elect Donald Trump hasn’t indicated a clear position on Yucca. His transition team has asked the department whether there are any legal barriers to moving ahead with the project, which Nevada lawmakers strongly oppose.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Energy head: Bid to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Honor Guard drill team

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1908: Roosevelt makes Grand Canyon nat'l monument

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Trump denounces ‘disgrace’ of reports of Russian ties to him Next Story The Latest: Tillerson says he’ll work with Congress