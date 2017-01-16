Sports Listen

Ethics watchdog investigating Canadian PM’s vacation

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada’s ethics commissioner is launching an investigation into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent family holiday at the Aga Khan’s private island in the Bahamas.

Ethics commissioner Mary Dawson said Monday Trudeau may have violated the federal ethics code during his holiday with the Aga Khan, a family friend, philanthropist and hereditary spiritual leader to the world’s approximately 15 million Ismaili Muslims. It’s the first time the ethics commissioner has opted to investigate the actions of a sitting prime minister.

Dawson says she is looking into both Trudeau’s stay at the island and his use of the Aga Khan’s private helicopter to get there.

Both the Conflict of Interest Act and Trudeau’s own ethics guidelines bar the use of sponsored travel in private aircraft, allowing it only for exceptional circumstances.

